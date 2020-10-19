Committee Adopts Resolution Urging Japan to Guarantee Safety of Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's science committee adopted a resolution urging Japan to come up with a safe way to dispose of radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant.In the resolution on Friday, the committee expressed deep regret over Tokyo's move to release the tainted water into the ocean without guaranteeing safety. It called for a suspension of the plan unless it has consent of the international community and neighboring countries.The resolution urged the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to actively recommend that Japan make a reasonable decision regarding the water disposal.It also called on the South Korean government to establish a joint investigation body with Japan and China to verify the safety of the water disposal.The committee plans to deliver the resolution to the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Monday.