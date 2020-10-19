Media: Japan Defers Decision on Releasing Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has deferred a decision on releasing radioactive water from the disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Japanese media outlets, including TV Asahi, on Friday, Tokyo is expected to postpone a Cabinet meeting to decide on the matter until after next month.The Yoshihide Suga Cabinet was previously expected to officially announce its release plan next Tuesday.Public broadcaster NHK said out of some four-thousand written public opinions, some two-thousand-700, or more than half, expressed concerns about safety. Another one-thousand-400 said the plan failed to secure national consensus.There is growing concern over the fact that tritium and several other radioactive materials will remain even after the water is processed through the nuclide-removing Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS).Hiroshi Kajiyama, minister of economy, trade and industry, is expected to announce the postponement in the near future.