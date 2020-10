Photo : YONHAP News

China's Commerce Ministry has ruled following an anti-dumping probe that EPDM rubber imports from South Korea, the U.S. and Europe were dumped in the Chinese market.EPDM rubber is a type of synthetic rubber made by combining ethylene and propylene. Known for durability, it is used in many industrial areas including auto parts.The Chinese ministry argued Friday that the dumping of the rubber product imported from such regions has dealt a substantial blow to domestic firms.As a result, 12-point-five to as much as 222 percent tariffs will be imposed on the rubber imports from next Wednesday until a final assessment on the dumping charges is announced.Dumping is when a company sells its export products at a lower price than it charges in its domestic market.