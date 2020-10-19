KDCA: At Least 36 Dead in S. Korea After Flu Shots as of 1 p.m. Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's disease control watchtower said Friday that as of 1 p.m., 36 people are believed to have died after receiving shots for the seasonal flu.The figure is up by nine from Thursday afternoon.Although the death toll is rising, there is yet no correlation confirmed between the deaths and the flu vaccinations.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a press release a link has not been confirmed between the flu shots and the 36 deaths.However forensic experts have concluded that a flu vaccine did not play a role in the death of a high school student last Friday in Incheon. That was the first fatality reported this year involving a person who received a flu shot.Citing autopsy results, the National Forensic Service said the teenager's death was not related to the flu shot he received a day before his death.