Kim Jong-un Sends Flowers to Chinese Cemetery for Fallen Soldiers

Photo : YONHAP News

In an apparent effort to highlight amicable relations with China, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent flowers to a cemetery there that honors Chinese soldiers who died during the Korean War.North Korean state media said Friday that Kim sent flower baskets to the graveyard in Shenyang as well as a memorial monument in Dandong on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of China's participation in the Korean War.Ceremonies to lay the flowers were attended by North Korea's ambassador to China as well as Chinese Communist Party officials and local officials in Shenyang and Dandong.This comes just after North Korean media said Thursday that Kim visited a similar cemetery for fallen Chinese soldiers located in the North's Hoechang County in South Pyongan Province to pay tribute.Chinese President Xi Jinping also sent floral wreaths to the same cemetery in Hoechang County on Wednesday.China fought alongside the North against South Korean, U.S. and UN troops during the Korean War.