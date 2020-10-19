Japanese Civic Group Holds Memorial for Koreans Killed during Invasions

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese civic group held a memorial ceremony on Friday to commemorate the deaths of Koreans during Japan’s invasions of the Korean Peninsula hundreds of years ago.The group held the event in front of a monument in Kyoto called "Mimizuka," which is a tomb containing the ears and noses of Koreans killed during the Imjin War in the 1590s.It was the first time a Japanese civic group held such an event at the tomb, which is known to house over 30-thousand ears and noses of Korean victims. A South Korean civic group has held a similar event there since 2007, but canceled this year’s ceremony amid pandemic-induced lockdowns.Masae Okura, the head of the Japanese civic group, said he had visited Mimizuka to apologize to the victims as a Japanese citizen after learning about the history, but decided to hold a requiem to make a collective apology with fellow Japanese people who share his thoughts.Okura accused the Japanese government of hiding such an unfortunate episode of Japan's history and hoped that the memorial ceremony will help earn sympathy from people of South and North Korea and move the respective governments to enhance trilateral cooperation.Japan reportedly has several other such tombs of ears and noses of the Koreans killed during the Imjin War.