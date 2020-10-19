Politico: EU Divided Between S. Korean, Nigerian Candidates for WTO Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

European countries are reportedly struggling to reach an agreement on who they will choose to support in a two-way race for the World Trade Organization chief, which includes a South Korean candidate.According to the European edition of U.S. political media outlet Politico on Thursday, a majority of EU members, including France and Germany, are working to reach a consensus around Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who is running for the top post at the WTO.However, Politico quoted five diplomats as saying that eastern European countries and Baltic countries are throwing their weight behind South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee.EU leaders reportedly discussed the ongoing WTO Director-General race in the context of the relationship between the EU and Africa with European Council President Charles Michel emphasizing a unified stance on the matter.Meanwhile, the WTO on Tuesday launched a survey of 164 member countries on who they prefer as the next head of the global trade watchdog. The poll will be conducted through Tuesday.