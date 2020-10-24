S. Korea Reports 77 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 infections in South Korea have dipped back below 100 after three days, with 77 new cases detected throughout Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that of the new cases, 66 are local infections, the majority of which come from the greater metro area including 22 in Seoul, 32 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon.South Chungcheong Province and Daejeon have also added five more cases each.Of the eleven new imported cases, four are South Koreans and seven foreign nationals. Six of the eleven were detected upon arrival while five were later confirmed during self-isolation.South Korea's accumulated COVID-19 caseload stands at 25-thousand-775.Close to 15-hundred patients are still under quarantine, of whom 60 are critically ill.The death toll has risen by two to 457, with the fatality rate at one-point-77 percent.