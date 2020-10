Photo : YONHAP News

The average nationwide gasoline price continued to fall for a 9th straight week.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline edged down three-point-three won to one-thousand-331-point-three won per liter in the third week of October.In Seoul, where gasoline is most expensive, a liter is sold for one-thousand-422-point-seven won, over 90 won higher than the national average. The average price was the lowest in Daegu, at just below one-thousand-300 won.The price of diesel is also down three-point-five won this week to one-thousand-131-point-nine won per liter.