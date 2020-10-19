Cluster Infections Continue at Family, Work Gatherings

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea are back in the double digits but sporadic cluster infections still continue, centered around family gatherings and workplace meetings.In Seoul's Guro district, a family cluster infection has led to seven cases in total so far, while 24 people have been infected following a gathering of friends in southern Seoul.The case count linked to a swimming pool in Gwanak district is now up to ten.In Bucheon and Goyang in Gyeonggi Province, six more people are confirmed to have been infected following an outbreak at a dance institution.People traveling to see fall foliage and the upcoming Halloween celebrations have raised fears that infections could further escalate.Authorities have urged people to not make trips to view the leaves this year, but if they must go, avoid hiking or eating in groups.People are advised to stay away from clubs and bars around Halloween but again, if they do visit clubs, they must abide by quarantine guidelines such as wearing masks.Seoul will carry out a nighttime clampdown with the police on October 30 and 31 in the Itaewon area, known for its clubs and bars.