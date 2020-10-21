S. Korea Reports 61 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below 100 for a second day, with 61 new cases detected throughout Saturday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that of the new cases, 50 are local infections, the majority of which come from the greater metro area including 17 in Seoul and 27 in Gyeonggi Province.Most of the new cases are linked to sporadic cluster infections at a private ballet school, family gatherings, hospitals and facilities for the elderly.Of the eleven new imported cases, nine were detected upon arrival while two others were later confirmed during self-isolation.South Korea's accumulated COVID-19 caseload stands at 25-thousand-836.The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 53 on Sunday, down seven from the previous day.The death toll remains unchanged from the previous day at 457, with the fatality rate at one-point-77 percent.