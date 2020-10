Photo : YONHAP News

A conservative civic group has canceled its plan to hold a massive rally in downtown Seoul on Sunday.Choi In-sik, the secretary-general of the so-called August 15 emergency response committee, announced that his group decided not to stage the rally set for Sunday.Choi said that the group will decide on the format of its future weekend rallies after consultation early this week.Earlier, the group said it will hold gatherings of about one-thousand people for outdoor services on Sunday, as well as the following Sunday, in the Jongno area in central Seoul, but police banned them citing concerns of COVID-19.The group filed for an injunction against the police ban, but the Seoul Administrative Court rejected it.