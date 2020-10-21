N. Korea-China Trade Volume Declines for Three Straight Months

Photo : YONHAP News

Data showed that North Korea's trade with China has decreased for three straight months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to China's General Administration of Customs on Sunday, trade volume between the two nations came to 20-point-eight million U.S. dollars in September, down 19-point-four percent from a month earlier.North Korea closed its borders in late January when the coronavirus began to spread in China and has enforced strict quarantine measures on incoming cargo to prevent the spread inside its borders.The trade volume between the two communist countries fell to a record low 18-point-six million dollars in March and recovered to 96-point-eight million dollars in June.However, the figure plunged by 23-point-seven percent on-month in July and declined for the next two months as North Korea tightened its quarantine measures.