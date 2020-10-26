Menu Content

Moon: Lee's Leadership to Provide Model, Courage for S. Korean Businesses

President Moon Jae-in expressed his deep condolences for the death of Samsung Electronics Chairperson Lee Kun-hee. 

According to presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok, Moon said the leadership that Lee showed would provide a great model and courage for South Korean businesses, which are struggling to overcome the crisis and to move forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The spokesperson said that Moon’s chief of staff Noh Young-min visited the memorial altar for Lee and conveyed the president’s personal message of condolences to his family.

The president reportedly said he deeply mourned the death of Lee, an icon of South Korean business, extending his condolences to the bereaved family.

The president assessed that Lee fostered the semiconductor sector into the country's leading industry with his innovative leadership and turned Samsung into a global company.
