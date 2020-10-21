US State Dept.: N. Korea Invaded S. Korea with Support of China in 1950

Photo : YONHAP News

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said on Saturday that North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950 with the support of China, in an apparent response to a recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding the war.Morgan Ortagus said in a Twitter post that the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) claims the war just "broke out" 70 years ago, but the fact is North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950, with the backing of Mao Zedong.The spokesperson continued that when free nations fought back, the CCP sent hundreds of thousands of troops across the Yalu River, guaranteeing the Korean Peninsula's devastation.The post is seen as Washington's criticism of views of the Korean War by Chinese President Xi during his speech made on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of China's entry into the war.In the speech, Xi defined the conflict as a war in which China fought against U.S. imperialism. China refers to the conflict as the "War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea."