Main Opposition Party Picks 2 Lawyers for Recommendation Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has nominated two lawyers who will represent the party on a committee that will recommend candidates to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).The two lawyers are Lim Jung-hyuk and Lee Heon.Lim served as deputy prosecutor general as well as head of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office and the Institute of Justice before opening his own practice in 2016.Lee served as the chairman of the board of directors of the Korea Legal Aid Corporation from 2016 to 2018 during the Park Geun-hye administration. Last year, he headed the legal team for an innovation committee of the PPP’s predecessor, United Future Party.Since March, he has been serving as co-chair of the Lawyers for Human Rights and Unification of Korea.The nomination comes as the ruling Democratic Party warned that it would change the method of creating the recommendation committee if the PPP failed to make selections by Monday for figures to represent the party.