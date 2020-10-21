Samsung Heirs May Pay Inheritance Taxes Via Increased Dividend Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Experts in the securities industry believe that the heirs to late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee will likely increase dividend payouts and sell some of their shares in order to pay inheritance taxes.As of last Friday, the appraised value of Lee’s shares was estimated at roughly 18-point-two trillion won, putting the value of the related inheritance tax around ten-point-six trillion won.A researcher at the Korea Investment and Securities Company said Monday that if Samsung Electronics Vice Chairperson Lee Jae-yong inherits his father’s shares in Samsung Electronics and Samsung Life Insurance, he’s likely to pay the related inheritance taxes via dividend payouts and his family’s personal financing.Meanwhile, a researcher at Mirae Asset Daewoo Company said it would be inevitable for the Samsung heirs to sell some of their shares in Samsung Electronics to pay inheritance taxes.