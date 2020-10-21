Menu Content

PPP to Confirm Figures for Recommendation Committee on Tues.

Write: 2020-10-26 11:36:11Update: 2020-10-26 14:19:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has decided to officially select by Tuesday morning two figures to represent the party on a committee that will recommend candidates to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO). 

PPP Floor Leader Joo Ho-young said in a party meeting on Monday that it is aiming to make the selection amid pressure from the ruling Democratic Party(DP).

Joo said the PPP will agree if the DP recommends the most neutral and trustworthy candidate for the top post of the CIO, but strongly oppose if the DP pushes forward a figure deemed biased and unqualified by the people. 

Joo’s comments come after the DP warned it would change the method to create the recommendation committee if the PPP failed to name by Monday figures to represent the party. 

The PPP has nominated lawyers Lim Jung-hyuk and Lee Heon for the positions.
