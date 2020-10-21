Ruling DP Questions Qualification of Main Opposition's Panel Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) questioned the qualifications of the main opposition-nominated members to a panel to recommend the head of a new agency that will investigate corruption by high-ranking officials.At a party supreme council meeting on Monday, DP Chair Lee Nak-yon said one of the two recommended members sat on a special panel to investigate the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking.The member, according to the DP leader, later faced a legal complaint from the victims’ families for allegedly hampering investigative efforts.Suggesting that the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) may be attempting to block the launch of the new agency, Lee said the process to appoint the new agency chief will begin as soon as possible.DP Rep. Yun Ho-jung, who chairs the parliamentary judiciary committee, told a local radio program that his party will separately proceed with discussions on revising the relevant laws, including the PPP's proposed revisions.Raising the possibility of the main opposition’s two panel members repeatedly vetoing the recommended candidates, Yun suggested preventive measures, such as setting a deadline.