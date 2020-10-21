Encoffining Ceremony for Late Samsung Chief Held

Photo : YONHAP News

An encoffining ceremony was held Monday morning for the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee.The ceremony was attended by Lee’s wife Hong Ra-hee, son Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, and his daughters Lee Boo-jin, CEO of Hotel Shilla, and Lee Seo-hyun, chairperson of the Samsung Welfare Foundation.Former and incumbent Samsung executives were some of the first people to pay their respects at an altar set up at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on the second day since Lee's death.The mourners included Chang Choong-ki, former deputy director of Samsung Group's now-defunct Future Strategy Office who was one of the few close aides to Lee, and Kwon Oh-hyun, senior adviser to Samsung Electronics.Following a funeral service on Wednesday, the late Samsung chairman is expected to be laid to rest at a family burial ground in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.