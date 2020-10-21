Minister: Korean War was N. Korea's Invasion Backed by Stalin, Mao

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook said the Korean War, which broke out on June 25, 1950, was North Korea's invasion of South Korea backed by the Soviet Union's Joseph Stalin and China's Mao Zedong.He was responding to a question on his thoughts about China’s theory that the war was instigated by then-President Rhee Syng-man, by People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Han Ki-ho during a parliamentary audit on Monday.Asked whether he thought South Korea would be where it is today without the United Nations forces help in the three-year conflict, the minister said he believes the country was saved by the UN forces' participation.Suh also disagreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent claim that China aid of the North during the war against the United States helped prevent the expansion of imperialism, stabilize the Korean Peninsula, and protect regional and global peace.On allegations that the South Korea-U.S. alliance has weakened, the minister said the thought of breaking the alliance had never crossed his mind, adding the allies are in the process of making mutual adjustments through their consultative body.