Minister: N. Korea's Invasion of S. Korea Is Undeniable Historical Truth

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said North Korea's invasion of South Korea that began the Korean War is a historical truth that cannot be denied.Kang's remark came during a parliamentary audit on Monday, after Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent classification of the Korean War as an imperialist invasion by the United States.When main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon pointed out that Seoul's response to such historical distortion has been insufficient, Kang said Seoul has delivered its position to Beijing and is taking necessary steps.Regarding Xi's visit to Seoul, Kang said while the two sides are continuing talks to arrange his visit as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, it's difficult to speculate that the trip could be arranged within the year.Kang also said talks to hold a trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea, China and Japan within this year are under way, but that no date has yet been decided.On frayed Seoul-Tokyo ties, Kang said the will to resolve issues surrounding the compensation of Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor through dialogue seems stronger under the new Yoshihide Suga Cabinet.