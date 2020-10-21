Suga Calls on Seoul to Resolve Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his call for the South Korean government to resolve the wartime forced labor issue, which is considered the number one concern in bilateral relations.Speaking in an extraordinary session of the Japanese Diet on Monday, Suga said South Korea must present a solution while referring to the neighboring country as a very important neighbor.It was his first policy speech in parliament to outline his views on state affairs since becoming prime minister last month.As the former chief cabinet secretary in the previous Shinzo Abe administration, Suga insisted that a South Korean Supreme Court ruling in 2018 ordering a Japanese firm to compensate forced labor victims went against a related treaty the two countries signed in 1965.In Monday's speech, the prime minister also promised efforts to quickly bring back Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea and called for face-to-face talks with the North Korean leader with no strings attached.