First Group of 'Contientious Objectors' Enter Training Camp for Alternative Military Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

A first group of conscientious objectors who refuse to join South Korea's mandatory military service for religious reasons entered a training camp to start their alternative duty.According to the Military Manpower Administration(MMA) on Monday, the group of 63 men gathered at a correction facility in the central city of Daejeon.After three weeks of training, the men will begin their 36 months of duty by cooking and serving meals or supporting facility management at correctional facilities in Daejeon and the southwestern city of Mokpo.Their service period will be nearly double that of those who carry out normal mandatory duties in the Army. While the conscientious objectors don't receive initial basic military training, they will be subject to the same treatment as active-duty service members in terms of monthly payment and vacations.After the Constitutional Court ruled in June 2018 that not allowing alternative measures for military service objectors does not conform to the Constitution, relevant laws were revised to allow other forms of service without punishment.