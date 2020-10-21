Moon Voices Need to Expand Flu Shots

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that research has confirmed there is no direct link between flu shots and recent deaths, citing the results of a comprehensive assessment including autopsies.Public fears have been mounting over possible side effects of flu vaccinations after dozens of people were reported to have died after receiving the shots.Chairing his weekly meeting with top aides on Monday, Moon stressed that vaccinations for the seasonal flu should be expanded this year to prevent a so-called "twindemic" of COVID-19 and the flu.He asked the public to trust the conclusions reached by health authorities and experts. He said missing the right time for inoculation and catching the flu can be even more dangerous because of the high fatality rate.Moon also urged authorities to swiftly examine the reported deaths and transparently disclose the findings in comparison with last year's statistics and overseas examples in order to ease unnecessary jitters.Regarding COVID-19, the president said the country's quarantine system is working, but urged citizens not to lower their guard and asked them to abide by safety regulations and Level One social distancing, even while enjoying daily activities.