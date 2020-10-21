Minister: Legal Review for Possible Intel Provision for UN Underway

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said on Monday that the ministry is reviewing relevant laws to decide whether or not to provide military intelligence information to the United Nations regarding the death of a South Korean fisheries official who was slain by North Korean soldiers last month.Speaking at a parliamentary audit session arranged by the National Assembly National Defense Committee, Suh said the possible provision of information secured by the South Korean military, including information regarding the officials’ alleged expression of intent to defect to the North, is under review.His remarks came after United Nations' special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights, Tomas Ojea Quintana, reported the respective issue to the UN Third Committee last Friday, where he denounced the North for violating international human rights laws by killing a civilian.The minister said he is aware of the report by the rapporteur, but added that his ministry has not received a request yet from the UN regarding related intelligence information.The 47-year-old fisheries official was shot and killed by North Korean soldiers last month after he drifted into their waters near the West Sea border between the two sides.