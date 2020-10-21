Menu Content

Bloomberg: EU Getting Closer to Rallying Behind Nigerian Candidate in WTO Election

Write: 2020-10-26 18:55:33Update: 2020-10-26 18:58:59

European countries have come a step closer to reaching a unified stance on who they will vote for in the two-way race for the World Trade Organization's director-general post, according to Bloomberg. 

The media outlet reported on Monday quoting multiple EU officials as saying that the EU countries pushed for a proposal to support Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister, over South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. 

An EU official said the EU continued internal discussions to persuade five member countries resisting the move during the weekend and aims to approve the collective support for the Nigerian candidate by Monday. 

Last week, Politico reported that eastern European countries and Baltic countries are throwing their weight behind the South Korean candidate. 

Meanwhile, a WTO survey on 164 member countries on who they prefer as its next head will be conducted through Tuesday.
