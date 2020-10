Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur scored a goal in a match against Burnley on Monday, becoming the Premier League's top scorer.In the match in Turf Moor in Burnley, Son scored the game's only goal with a header in the 76th minute with an assist from Harry Kane.It marks his tenth goal in all competitions this season and the eighth goal in the Premier League.Son is now the league's top scorer, beating Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, who has scored seven goals so far.