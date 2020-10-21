S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 100 Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 100 again on Tuesday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that 88 new coronavirus cases were detected throughout Monday, raising the total caseload to 26-thousand-43.Of the new cases, 72 are local infections, while 16 are imported.The daily number dropped by 31 from the previous day and fell below 100, but virus risks remain high amid continued outbreaks linked to hospitals, facilities for the elderly, and family and social gatherings.Of the 72 new local cases, 53 came from the greater metro area including 24 in Seoul, 27 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon. Gangwon Province added six, while Daejeon and South Gyeongsang Province reported five each.The number of imported cases dropped by nine from the previous day to 16, five of whom were detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports or ports.The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients decreased by one to 52.Three more virus-related deaths were reported, raising the country’s death toll to 460.