US Panel Delays Decision on LG Chem-SK Innovation Trade Secret Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States International Trade Commission(ITC) on Monday yet again delayed a decision in a trade secrets case involving South Korean electric vehicle battery makers LG Chem and SK Innovation.The ITC said that it will postpone its final ruling on the case until December 10 without providing reasons for the delay. The decision was initially planned for October 5 but delayed to Monday.The unusual second postponement sparks speculation that the ITC is agonizing over the case.The Trump administration reportedly does not want an adverse ruling against SK Innovation as it could lead to an import ban on the firm's batteries and potentially disrupt supplies of key parts to U.S. automakers.LG Chem filed two trade complaints against SK Innovation in April 2019 in the U.S., claiming that the company misappropriated and used its EV battery trade secrets by hiring its former employees.