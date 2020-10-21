S. Korea to Conduct Ecological Survey of Han River Estuary in Nov.

Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to launch an ecological survey of wetlands on the South Korean side of the Han River which runs between North and South Korea.The Unification Ministry unveiled the plan on Tuesday, saying it will begin the survey in the Han River estuary early next month and consultations on the detailed schedule are under way with military units in the area.The planned ecological survey is aimed at preparing for a possible joint in-depth inspection of the river’s estuary under the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September 2018.The two Koreas carried out a joint inspection of the mouth of the Han River for 35 days from November 5 in 2018 following the agreement.The Unification Ministry said there have been calls for an inter-Korean inspection since the 2018 joint survey, and South Korea will conduct a survey on its own in consideration of current inter-Korean relations.