Samsung Display Wins US Approval to Supply Some Panels to Huawei

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Display, a South Korean display panel maker, has reportedly secured approval from the U.S. government to supply certain products to Huawei Technologies amid Washington's sanctions against the Chinese tech giant.An official from Samsung Display said on Tuesday that the firm recently acquired a license from the U.S. Commerce Department to export some of its smartphone OLED displays to Huawei.Samsung Display is reportedly the first South Korean company to earn such approval after Washington's restrictions against Huawei went into effect.The U.S. imposed new export curbs on Huawei from September 15, citing national security concerns. The sanctions ban the supply of components made with U.S. equipment, software and design to Huawei without prior approval from Washington.The industry speculates that the U.S. is beginning to issue licenses allowing some companies to supply less sensitive products to Huawei. Earlier, Intel and AMD said they secured U.S. approval to continue supplying Huawei with certain products such as central processing units for computers or servers.However, the U.S. is reportedly not issuing approval for memory chips, a key component of smart phones.