AFP: EU to Endorse Fmr. Nigerian Minister as New WTO Chief

Member nations of the European Union(EU) have agreed to endorse former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).Citing unnamed sources on Monday, AFP reported that the EU is expected to publicly announce its support for the 66-year-old economist on Tuesday.After failing to reach consensus at the first meeting earlier in the day, the 27 EU member states eventually agreed to back the Nigerian candidate.One source said seven nations wanted their preference for South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, the other finalist, mentioned in the announcement, but another said backing Okonjo-Iweala was "a clear signal to Africa and a sign of mutual trust."While the WTO hopes to select its new leader by November 7, if Okonjo-Iweala is named, she will become the first director general from Africa and the first woman to lead the Geneva-based institution.