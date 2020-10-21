Regional Heads from S. Korea, Japan to Discuss COVID-19, Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of municipal governments surrounding the Korea Strait that lies between South Korea and Japan will jointly seek ways to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.Governors and mayors from South Korea's southern regions of Busan, South Gyeongsang and South Jeolla provinces, as well as Jeju Island will meet virtually with their counterparts from Japan's Fukuoka, Nagasaki, Saga and Yamaguchi prefectures on Tuesday afternoon.Each of the eight municipal governments will share their experiences in the fight against the virus, after which they will adopt a joint statement on coordinated efforts moving forward.The Busan city government, for instance, plans to present its two-track policy of quarantine and stimulating the local economy, as well as the development of the world's first "walk-through" COVID-19 testing center.Concerns over Japan's push to release radioactive water from its disabled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean are expected to be raised, with South Korea calling for transparent information-sharing and priority over safety.The municipal heads' meeting has been held annually since 1992.