PPP Selects 2 Lawyers for Recommendation Panel for New CIO Agency Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has officially selected two lawyers to represent the party on a panel that will recommend the new head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).On Tuesday, the PPP submitted letters of recommendation to the National Assembly for Lim Jung-hyuk, former deputy of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, and Lee Heon, former chairman of the board of directors of the Korea Legal Aid Corporation.The PPP said it confirmed two nominees who are assessed to be just and fair within the judicial community, and that it expected them to recommend a chief that will remain autonomous and politically impartial.The PPP also urged the ruling side to stop its attempt to overcome political crises through partisan conflict over the agency, but to agree to a special counsel investigation into the ruling camp's alleged involvement in the country's hedge fund scandals.The seven-member recommendation panel will be appointed by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.