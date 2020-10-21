US Spy Plane Flew over Yellow Sea Multiple Times in Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. reconnaissance aircraft recently flew over the Yellow Sea multiple times in what appeared to be an effort to monitor North Korea.According to the aviation tracking website "No callsign" on Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force's E-8C Joint Stars was spotted in skies above the Yellow Sea from late Monday to early Tuesday.The aircraft was also spotted in the area after 10:00 p.m. last Wednesday and again on Saturday.A South Korean intelligence source said the frequency and timing are both considered rare, suggesting that the operations may be a part of monitoring possible North Korean provocations ahead of the November 3 U.S. presidential election.Another source suggested the flights may be aimed at monitoring the Chinese military's movements in the Yellow Sea.