Ruling DP Sets Mid-November as Deadline to Launch CIO

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has set mid-November as the deadline to launch the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).DP chief spokesperson Choi In-ho said following a party meeting on Monday that there was an agreement that the panel to recommend the agency's chief should be formed this week, with the agency to be launched by mid-November.The ruling party had previously suggested the agency be up and running by the year's end.The DP continued to question the qualification of Lee Heon, one of two panel members nominated by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), stating he had said the law on the agency was unconstitutional.In order to prevent the opposition-nominated members on the panel from excessively exercising veto rights as a candidate requires support from six out of seven members, the DP is looking to lower the requirement to two-thirds or a majority.