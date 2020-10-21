Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Asks Canada to Support S. Korean Candidate for WTO Top Post

Write: 2020-10-27 15:52:54Update: 2020-10-27 16:02:50

Moon Asks Canada to Support S. Korean Candidate for WTO Top Post

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for Canada’s support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee’s bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization(WTO).

Moon made the request on Tuesday when he spoke over the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.  

During the 25-minute talk, Moon noted that Yoo is a trade expert and as the current trade minister, is equipped with the appropriate network and political leadership. 

Moon stressed that Yoo is the figure to successfully revamp the WTO as he noted that Canada leads a small, representative group of members, known as the Ottawa Group, which was formed to discuss WTO reform.  

Moon and the government are set to continuously exert all-out efforts for Yoo's bid despite foreign media reports that member nations of the European Union(EU) have agreed to endorse her competitor, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >