Moon Asks Canada to Support S. Korean Candidate for WTO Top Post

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for Canada’s support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee’s bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization(WTO).Moon made the request on Tuesday when he spoke over the phone with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.During the 25-minute talk, Moon noted that Yoo is a trade expert and as the current trade minister, is equipped with the appropriate network and political leadership.Moon stressed that Yoo is the figure to successfully revamp the WTO as he noted that Canada leads a small, representative group of members, known as the Ottawa Group, which was formed to discuss WTO reform.Moon and the government are set to continuously exert all-out efforts for Yoo's bid despite foreign media reports that member nations of the European Union(EU) have agreed to endorse her competitor, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.