Photo : YONHAP News

The Army has excavated eleven sets of remains of soldiers killed during the Korean War.The Army’s Eleventh Mechanized Infantry Division said Tuesday that along with the remains, nearly one-thousand-660 artifacts left by deceased soldiers were also discovered.The discovery comes after the division assigned some 140 soldiers to excavation work in parts of Hongcheon County in Gangwon Province from August 31.The remains will be returned to the families after they are identified through DNA testing.