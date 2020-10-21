Moon to Address Parliament on 2021 Budget Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will deliver a parliamentary speech on Wednesday to call for bipartisan cooperation on passing next year’s budget plan.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok on Tuesday announced Moon’s plan to visit the National Assembly for his first parliamentary address in over three months. His previous speech was made on July 16 when the 21st Assembly opened its first regular session.The spokesman said the president will express his appreciation for the public's support amid the protracted COVID-19 crisis and chart out the government’s plan to overcome the pandemic and its economic fallout with the 555-point-eight-trillion won budget.Among other possible agenda items he may address is North Korea, including inter-Korean relations, following his recent call for international cooperation to formally declare an end of the Korean War.