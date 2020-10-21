Chinese Youth League Denies N. Korea Invaded S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A leading organization for young member of the Chinese Communist Party has denied that the Korean War broke out due to North Korea’s invasion of the South.The Communist Youth League of China made the denial in its official Weibo account on Sunday, arguing that both Koreas claimed sovereignty over the entire Korean Peninsula at the time and thus it was a civil war.The claim, which runs counter to official accounts of the Korean War recognized by the international community, came after Chinese President Xi Jinping in a recent speech described the conflict as an "American imperialist invasion."The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday echoed the youth league’s view that it was an internecine war, although it declined to comment on whether it was caused by the North.Ministry’s spokesperson Wang Wenbin also refuted a U.S. State Department spokesperson’s tweet that the North invaded the South in 1950 with the support of China.Calling it a “complete lie,” the Chinese spokesman claimed the Korean War started as an internecine war but its nature changed following the U.S. intervention.Wang, however, added that China hopes to work together with South Korea to further develop their bilateral ties, saying it serves the interests of both nations.