Chinese Ambassador Defends Xi's Remarks on Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing’s top diplomatic envoy to Seoul has urged South Koreans to view Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent remarks on the Korean War from a “historical point of view.”Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming made the remark in a speech at a South Korea-China-Japan peace forum arranged by the National Unification Advisory Council in Seoul on Tuesday.Without further articulation, Xing argued that Xi meant in his remarks that China fought the war to safeguard international justice and defend the newly founded People's Republic of China for global peace.Marking the 70th anniversary of China’s intervention in the Korean War last Friday, Xi defined the conflict as a war in which China fought against U.S. imperialism.The Chinese diplomat added that Chinese people love peace and do not wish to fight with anyone. Rather, he said, Chinese people are coming together to realize the nation's dream.He said China also hopes to cooperate with South Korea and Japan, calling lasting peace, development and prosperity in the region a common goal shared by the three Northeast Asian members.