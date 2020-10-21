Moon's Special Adviser Calls for Simultaneous Pursuit of Denuclearization, Peace Regime

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s special adviser on foreign affairs and national security has advocated the president’s call for simultaneous efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish a peace regime.Moon Chung-in made the remark in a peace forum in Seoul on Tuesday, saying the recent flare-up of tensions between the U.S. and China have elevated concerns over a new cold war.He said a renewed cold war on the Korean Peninsula should be prevented at all costs and denuclearization of the North is important in that regard.Noting a simultaneous pursuit of denuclearization and a peace regime will bring lasting peace to the peninsula in a “realistic” manner, the adviser said a formal declaration to end the Korean War will be at the entrance to the goal.He also urged North Korea to act in a forward-looking manner and understand that nuclear weapons will not guarantee its survival and prosperity.