Gov't Unveils Plans to Raise Official Price of Real Estate to 90% of Market Price

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled possible plans to raise the official prices of all types of real estate including apartments and land to up to 90 percent of their real prices.The Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements and two other institutes on Tuesday disclosed the results of a study on ways to reflect the market price of real estate in the official prices for taxation.The institutes, commissioned by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, have conducted the study since February.In a public hearing in Seoul, a panel of experts in charge of the study presented three proposals - raising the officially appraised value of real estate to up to 80, 90 or 100 percent of their market prices from the current 50 to 70 percent.The ruling Democratic Party hinted on Tuesday that it has tentatively decided to consider the 90 percent proposal as a possible option.The Land Ministry plans to announce a final decision after examining the plans disclosed at the hearing.