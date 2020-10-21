Diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to Hold Talks on Export Curbs, Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to resolve disputes over Japan's export curbs and the wartime forced labor issue.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Shigeki Takizaki, chief of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, will visit South Korea from Wednesday to Friday for talks with his South Korean counterpart Kim Jung-han.An official from Seoul's Foreign Ministry confirmed the report, saying that Kim will meet with Takizaki on Thursday at the ministry building.Kim and Takizaki last met face-to-face in Seoul in February before the first major outbreak of COVID-19. They held video-linked talks in June due to coronavirus restrictions.During his stay in Seoul, Takizaki, who doubles as Tokyo's top nuclear envoy, also plans to meet with South Korea's top nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon on Thursday.