Politics

Justice Minister Orders Inspection of Prosecutors' Probe of Optimus Scandal

Write: 2020-10-28 10:06:36Update: 2020-10-28 11:18:38

Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday ordered an inspection into the prosecution’s decision in 2018 to drop charges against Optimus Asset Management, a hedge fund that is now at the center of a massive financial scandal.

According to the Justice Ministry, Choo said the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office failed to even trace bank accounts involved in the case and cleared all suspects of charges, but the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office indicted Optimus for embezzlement four months later.

Choo then reportedly ordered the ministry to look into whether the Seoul central office properly handled the case.   

The minister also ordered inspectors to look into allegations that former senior prosecution officials may have lobbied the investigation team on behalf of the suspects. 

The minister's order appears to target Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who headed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at that time.
