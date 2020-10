Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral service for late Samsung Electronics Chairperson Lee Kun-hee was held on Wednesday morning.The service was held at 7:30 a.m. at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul with Samsung executives and family members in attendance, including Lee's only son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.The funeral procession then started at around 8 a.m.The procession will reportedly arrive at the burial site after traveling to Lee's house in Yongsan district in central Seoul, Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon and the company's chip plant in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province.Lee will be laid to rest in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, where his ancestors are buried.