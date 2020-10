Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has instructed some of its embassy officials to determine whether their host country supports South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as the next head of the World Trade Organization(WTO).According to U.S. media outlet POLITICO on Tuesday, the instruction was made in a diplomatic cable sent on Sunday, adding that “the missive is the clearest sign yet that the United States supports Yoo in the race.”However, it was quick to add that U.S. support for Yoo doesn’t necessarily determine the final outcome.POLITICO quoted a U.S. official as saying that the cable directs U.S. diplomats to gently nudge their host governments to back Yoo if they haven’t made a decision on which candidate to support.