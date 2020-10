Photo : YONHAP News

Some of Seoul’s top night clubs will be closed this weekend which includes Halloween on Saturday.Popular clubs located in Itaewon and Gangnam district posted notices on Wednesday that they will be closed for business from Saturday to next Tuesday.These clubs said they informed their customers that they have voluntarily decided to close those five days to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after discussions with quarantine authorities and local governments.Among the clubs that will be closed this weekend is one in Itaewon that was a hotbed of infections earlier in May.The move comes amid fears that new COVID-19 clusters could emerge if young crowds swarm to clubs and other entertainment facilities on or around Halloween.