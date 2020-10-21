Late Samsung Group Chairman Laid to Rest at Family Burial Ground

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee, who died on Sunday after more than six years of hospitalization following a heart attack, was laid to rest at a family burial ground in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.Lee's family, including his wife and three children, were present for the funeral that began with a send-off ceremony at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul early Wednesday.During the one-hour private ceremony, Lee Soo-bin, former chairman of Samsung Life Insurance, and the late Samsung chief's high school friend Kim Phil-kyu read eulogies that shared his achievements and memories.The funeral procession was then joined by former and current Samsung Group executives, as they visited Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art and Lee's family home, as well as Seungjiwon, his late father and Samsung founder Lee Byung-chul's house, which he often used as an office.The procession also visited Samsung Electronics' chip plants in Yongin and Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, before arriving at the Lee family burial ground in Suwon.